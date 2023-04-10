BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Sunday Best’ on display at New Orleans Gay Easter Parade

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The French Quarter becomes a runway for the Official Gay Easter Parade

The weather was shockingly cool this year, a blessing for some designers.

“It let me wear this nice little blazer today and coordinate with my outfit, otherwise I would have just worn a polo or something like that,” said one spectator wearing a 3-foot-tall bonnet. “But we can get dressed to the nines and wear our jackets and furs and be insulated with flowers everywhere. I think it’s great.”

Crossing from Armstrong Park on St. Ann Street, winding down Bourbon Street and back up Royal, the walking parade displayed outfits and the message of the family-friendly event.

“What I’m seeing is a bunch of people who are celebrating not only the holiday but also just life, love, unity, being together,” said another parade goer.

Each person came with a different background.

Describing the inspiration behind their look, one person said, “It’s a lot of the Easter things I grew up with. I didn’t grow up with a religious Easter, so baskets and peeps. My family is a part of it.”

Each person was accepted when they joined the crowd.

“Everybody is a family here. We’re all just trying to enjoy the holiday and love each other and have a great time,” the bonnet-wearer said. “I think that’s what New Orleans is about in general and we kind of molded our holidays into that.”

Since the parade started in the early 2000s, more than $290,000 have been raised for the Food for Friends program which provides groceries to people living with HIV in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

Latest News

Man shot, killed in Hammond on Easter evening, police say
Lori and Rod Slack are reunited with their truck that was stolen across the street from an NOPD...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans reunited with truck stolen across the street from police station
Two shooting victims say they don't know why three gunmen fired at them while stopped at a red...
Poydras shooting victims ambushed by suspects at red light, say they don’t know why they were hit
Canadian couple gets reunited with their truck after their truck was stolen while visiting New...
Canadian couple gets reunited with their truck after their truck was stolen while visiting New Orleans