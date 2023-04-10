‘Sunday Best’ on display at New Orleans Gay Easter Parade

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The French Quarter becomes a runway for the Official Gay Easter Parade

The weather was shockingly cool this year, a blessing for some designers.

“It let me wear this nice little blazer today and coordinate with my outfit, otherwise I would have just worn a polo or something like that,” said one spectator wearing a 3-foot-tall bonnet. “But we can get dressed to the nines and wear our jackets and furs and be insulated with flowers everywhere. I think it’s great.”

Crossing from Armstrong Park on St. Ann Street, winding down Bourbon Street and back up Royal, the walking parade displayed outfits and the message of the family-friendly event.

“What I’m seeing is a bunch of people who are celebrating not only the holiday but also just life, love, unity, being together,” said another parade goer.

Each person came with a different background.

Describing the inspiration behind their look, one person said, “It’s a lot of the Easter things I grew up with. I didn’t grow up with a religious Easter, so baskets and peeps. My family is a part of it.”

Each person was accepted when they joined the crowd.

“Everybody is a family here. We’re all just trying to enjoy the holiday and love each other and have a great time,” the bonnet-wearer said. “I think that’s what New Orleans is about in general and we kind of molded our holidays into that.”

Since the parade started in the early 2000s, more than $290,000 have been raised for the Food for Friends program which provides groceries to people living with HIV in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.