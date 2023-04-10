BBB Accredited Business
Two arrested in Tangipahoa murder of 22-year-old

Jywan Jones, 22, and Tommy Stewart, 21, have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 22, 2022 murder of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley
Jywan Jones, 22, and Tommy Stewart, 21, have been arrested in connection to the Nov. 22, 2022 murder of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley(TPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested for the first-degree murder of Christopher Sibley, 22, who was shot and killed in Fluker, Louisiana in November 2022.

Jywann Jones and Tommy Stewart, 22 and 21 years old, respectively, were booked in connection with the shooting, according to Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the shooting on November 22, 2022, and located Sibley lying in the street with a fatal gunshot wound.

Jones was identified as a suspect after being dropped off at a medical center with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm, and was later taken into custody on Obstruction of Justice charges.

Stewart was identified as the second suspect but fled to an undisclosed location before being located by Alexandria Police in a hotel on November 28, 2022.

Following Stewart’s arrest, detectives found evidence indicating that Jones was also involved in the shooting, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Jones had fled the state after being released on bond, and the United States Marshal’s Office was involved in his capture.

On April 4, 2023, Jones surrendered to law enforcement without incident at a residence on Alligator Drive in Hammond, Louisiana.

Upon conducting a search of the residence, detectives found approximately 2.1 pounds of marijuana, 84 THC vape cartridges, and a Taurus 9mm firearm, which is not believed to be involved with the homicide.

