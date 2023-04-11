18-wheeler overturns; traffic delays on I-12 near Hammond expected

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Traffic delays in the Hammond area around I-12 where an 18-wheeler has overturned at an exit ramp on a roundabout.

Police say that clean-up at the site, which is at the northernmost roundabout on U.S. 51, is expected to take several hours.

All southbound traffic on U.S. 51 will be detoured onto I-12 westward where drivers can continue to head south by taking the I-55 interchange southbound towards New Orleans.

