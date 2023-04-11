BBB Accredited Business
2023 WNBA Draft: LSU forward LaDazhia Williams selected in second round by Indiana Fever

LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)
LSU forward LaDazhia Williams (0)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT
NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU forward LaDazhia Williams has been selected in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Williams spent one year with LSU and during her time with the Tigers, she averaged 9.9 points per game on 55% shooting and averaged six rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a key piece for the Tigers during their National Championship run as she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

In the National Championship game against Iowa Williams finished with 20 points while shooting 56% from the floor.

