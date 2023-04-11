BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2023 WNBA Draft: LSU guard Alexis Morris selected in second round by Connecticut Sun

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU guard and National Champion Alexis Morris has been drafted in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun.

In her two years at LSU Morris started 59 games while averaging 15.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the floor and was 80-for-244 from behind the arc.

Morris shined during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists per game, and scored 20 in each of the last three games.

In the Final Four game against Virginia Tech, Morris scored 27 points, 16 of which came in the second half as LSU came back in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.

In the National Championship against Iowa, Morris shined once again in the second half as she scored 19 of her 21 total points in the second half and added nine assists.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

Latest News

LSU guard Jalen Cook (3)
Former LSU guard Jalen Cook returning to Tigers
Southern athletic director Roman Banks and new men's basketball head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU handles business, taking down Hawai’i in opening round of NCAA Tournament
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives up court past Southeastern Louisiana guard Cierria...
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past SE Louisiana in March Madness
At 3 p.m. on Friday, the No. 15 seeded Lady Lions, who have the nation’s 13th-best scoring...
SLU Lady Lions to face Caitlin Clark and Iowa in NCAA Tournament Friday