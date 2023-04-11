BBB Accredited Business
All officers charged in Ronald Greene’s death plead not guilty

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.(Louisiana State Police via AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - All five law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene have chosen to plead not guilty during the arraignment on April 11, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

This is all of the information as of now. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

