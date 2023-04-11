All officers charged in Ronald Greene’s death plead not guilty
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - All five law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene have chosen to plead not guilty during the arraignment on April 11, 2023.
RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

