All officers charged in Ronald Greene’s death plead not guilty

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - All five law enforcement officers charged with state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene have chosen to plead not guilty during the arraignment on April 11, 2023.

RELATED STORY: Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene

This is all of the information as of now. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.