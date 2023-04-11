BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on March 28 said she was barring city employees from NOPD...
NOPD consent decree meeting stayed to allow federal judge to reconsider attendance order
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner
This courtroom sketch, from left, depicts Madison County prosecutor Rob Wood, Lori Vallow...
Idaho jurors see graphic photos of slain kids in mom’s trial