Bruce: Developing Gulf low to bring rounds of rain and Gusty winds early Wednesday

Non-tropical low to bring coastal flooding and heavy rainfall
Bruce: Get the rain gear ready as rain increases by morning and gusty winds move into the area
Bruce: Get the rain gear ready as rain increases by morning and gusty winds move into the area(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - - As a Gulf low develops later this evening, rain chances and gusty winds develop late tonight through mid morning Thursday. Also, strong winds off the Gulf bring coastal flood warning to the lakes and eastern facing shores of Orleans, St Bernard and Plaquemines.

As the low develops, heavy rainfall will train along the Gulf Coast through Thursday. Rain totals offshore could reach 10 inches in some areas mostly along the coast and lower end of parishes.. A few bands of heavy rain could make their way inland Wednesday and Thursday. The regions along the coast could see over 5 inches of rain in some isolated areas. Widespread 1 to 3 inches are possible, tapering off farther north.

Winds pick up gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour in spots inland through the next two days, especially Thursday morning. Offshore gusts could range from 40 to 60 miles per hour. These high winds will lead to coastal flooding in some areas as the easterly winds push inland. St. Bernard parish and lower Plaquemines parish, as well as the areas bordering the lake, are included in a coastal flood warning and may see tides 2 to 3 feet above normal. Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes are included in a coastal flood advisory and could see 1 to 2 feet above normal tides.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s and low 70s due to the heavy rainfall and cloud cover through Thursday.

This system will move out to our northeast by Thursday afternoon. Friday will be sunny with warmer temperatures in the 80s. Another weather system moves in during the weekend bringing storms and cooler temperatures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

