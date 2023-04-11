BBB Accredited Business
Crash at Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street leaves one dead, NOPD says

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal crash on Monday (April 10) night at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street.

Initial reports that EMS pronounced a male dead on the scene.

The initial call was made at 9:56 p.m. Monday night.

There is no further information at this time.

