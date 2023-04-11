Crash at Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street leaves one dead, NOPD says
Apr. 11, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal crash on Monday (April 10) night at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street.
Initial reports that EMS pronounced a male dead on the scene.
The initial call was made at 9:56 p.m. Monday night.
There is no further information at this time.
