Gov. John Bel Edwards calls for abolition of Louisiana’s death penalty as legislative session opens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards called for adjustments to Louisiana’s anti-abortion law and the abolition of the state’s death penalty Monday (April 10) in his address opening the spring legislative session.

Edwards, accompanied by his wife Donna, entered the House chamber in the state capitol to warm applause before his final state of the state address.

Edwards, who is term-limited and cannot run for governor again, said he is leaving the state government in better shape than he found it.

“We came in facing a $1 billion deficit,” Edwards said. “And we will be leaving more than $2 billion in the bank for the next governor.”

Edwards asked lawmakers to abolish Louisiana’s death penalty.

“Our criminal justice system is far from perfect,” he said. “It is wholly inconsistent with Louisiana’s pro-life values, as it quite literally promotes death.”

Sen. Kirk Talbot (R-River Ridge) said he could not support the elimination of capital punishment, even though no convicted killer has been executed in Louisiana since 2010.

“Absolutely not,” Talbot said. “I think that’s a very irresponsible thing to suggest, especially in a state with the crime problems we have.”

But Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman (D-New Orleans) said she agrees with the governor.

“I absolutely do think we should abolish the death penalty,” Freeman said.

Gov. Edwards, who is a pro-life Catholic, also called on lawmakers to amend Louisiana’s strict abortion law to grant exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

“I simply do not know how we as a state can tell a young girl -- or any victim of rape or incest -- that she must be forced by law to carry a rapist’s baby to term,” Edwards said.

New Orleans-area lawmakers said they would support such an amendment.

“I certainly hope,” Freeman said. “I was one of the ones who voted for the rape and incest exception last session.”

Rep. Mandie Landry (D-New Orleans) said she wanted such exceptions, too.

“The state’s abortion laws are draconian,” Landry said.

Talbot said, “I think I could entertain that. I think we’re going to look at all the exceptions and hear testimony on both sides. Obviously, (I’m) pro-life, but I think we need to take a look at them.”

Edwards’ proposed budget for the new fiscal year calls for giving public school teachers a $3,000 pay hike and school support workers $1,500 more.

“We are in fierce competition with neighboring states to keep the teachers we have,” Edwards said.

Some state lawmakers are open to the idea, including Rep. Polly Thomas (R-Jefferson).

“I am an educator,” she said, “and anything we can do to support our teachers is always going to be beneficial to our children.”

Insurance reform bills already have been filed. Edwards says he supports funding the state’s new Fortify Homes Program, but will oppose any effort to put policyholders at a disadvantage when dealing with insurers over claims.

“I will be supporting legislation this session that aims to lower insurance rates for our policyholders and make the claims process easier, more transparent and fairer for everyone,” Edwards said.

Talbot chairs the Senate Insurance Committee.

“Certainly, we want to see the fortified roof grant program,” Talbot said. “I mean, people ask me all the time, ‘What is our way out of this mess?’ We can’t legislate that no more storms come, but the fortify roof program will have roofs on there that basically cannot blow off. We’re seeing the success that states like Alabama have had.”

Sen. Royce Duplessis (D-New Orleans) said he agrees that insurance reform cannot come at the expensive of policyholders in the state.

“We should absolutely not make it harder for policyholders to bring, make claims against the very company that’s supposed to be protecting them,” Duplessis said.

And Edwards is again pushing for a higher statewide minimum wage -- something he has done each of his years as governor -- but has been met with resistance from the Republican-controlled legislature.

