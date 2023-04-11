Gulf low to bring rain and coastal flooding

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A nasty next few days is on the way in weather as a Gulf low brings rain, wind and coastal flooding impacts.

Today doesn’t look to be all that bad considering what’s upcoming Wednesday into Thursday. Now we’ll see rain start to develop especially at the coast later this afternoon. That rain could be heavy at times but the bulk of the wet weather today looks to remain just offshore. The few spots that get some peeks of sun will see highs trend into the lower 70s.

The period we have to watch for the greatest impacts will be Wednesday into Thursday as the Gulf low slowly works into our coastline. This will yield batches of rain, some heavy, and gusty winds. The strong east wind likely will bring in some high tide cycles so a Coastal Flood Warning has been issued outside of levee protection. Be on the lookout for tides to run 2-3′ above-normal. As for rainfall totals, I’m thinking at the coast we could see 4-6″ while those numbers will back off to 2-3″ the farther inland you live.

Slowly we move this mess out for the end of the week making for a return of sun by Friday. Temperatures will also respond back to 80 degrees but more storm chances are on the way this weekend. Models paint a cold front moving across the area at some point this weekend bringing that next rain chance. We’ll worry about that once we get past this midweek rain event.

