BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Jose Alvarado returns to practice; could be available for Pelicans if they make playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles in the second half of an NBA basketball...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) dribbles in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New Orleans, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Backup point guard Jose Alvarado is returning from injury to rejoin the Pelicans for practice but will be held out of gameplay for one week.

He may become available again if the Pelicans win the Play-In Tournament and reach the postseason.

“Following recent medical imaging and re-evaluation of the stress reaction to his right tibia, Jose Alvarado has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities,” said VP David Griffin. “He will be out for tomorrow’s game against Oklahoma City and is not expected to play for at least one week. A specific timeline for his return will be announced at a later date.”

Similar to teammate Zion Williamson, no specific timeline for return has been established and he will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Pels playoff future depends on Wednesday game against OKC
Pels playoff future depends on Wednesday game against OKC
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (22), forward Herbert Jones (5) and guard Trey...
Wolves pass Pels in play-in seeding after Gobert punches teammate
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) battles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry...
Trey Murphy scores 31 points, Pelicans beat Knicks 113-105
The Pelicans defeat the Knicks
The Pelicans defeat the Knicks