BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office confirmed on Tuesday, April 11, that Kyle Ardoin will not seek re-election.

The spokesman said Ardoin cited health reasons as contributing to his decision.

The below statement was released by the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office:

Ardoin served as Louisiana’s 44th secretary of state. He was elected to the position on Oct. 8, 2018, and served as interim secretary of state for several months before that election.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
All officers charged in Ronald Greene’s death plead not guilty
Teen dies; multiple injured after crash at Lakeshore Drive and Rail Street, NOPD says
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Abigayle McKinney was last seen at her home near the Oak Knoll...
15-year-old Hammond runaway found safe, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Gov. John Bel Edwards called for the abolition of Louisiana's death penalty on the opening day...
Gov. John Bel Edwards calls for abolition of Louisiana’s death penalty as legislative session opens