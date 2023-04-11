BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Maintenance man shot dead while repairing Kenner home, police say

Police in Kenner are looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Lawrence...
Police in Kenner are looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Lawrence Herr, who was allegedly killed while making repairs to a home on Georgetown Street on April 10.(KPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A maintenance man was killed in a shooting in the driveway of a home he was doing repairs on, according to Kenner Police.

Police say the shooting happened on Georgetown Street on April 10 around 11 a.m. Police arrived to find Lawrence Herr suffering from a gunshot wound.

Herr was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A photo of a vehicle of interest was shared by authorities.

Police in Kenner are looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Lawrence...
Police in Kenner are looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Lawrence Herr, who was allegedly killed while making repairs to a home on Georgetown Street on April 10.(KPD)

CRIMETRACKER

5 white cops plead not guilty in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Video shows La. shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say

Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not released any further details at this time.

It is still unclear what prompted the shooting, and the motive remains unknown. The police have not identified any suspects in the case yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Victim recounts harrowing experience as NOPD searches for suspected serial rapist
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Suspected serial rapist attacks women at Algiers apartment complex
Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
5 white cops plead not guilty in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Abigayle McKinney was last seen at her home near the Oak Knoll...
15-year-old Hammond runaway found safe, Tangipahoa sheriff says