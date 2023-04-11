Maintenance man shot dead while repairing Kenner home, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A maintenance man was killed in a shooting in the driveway of a home he was doing repairs on, according to Kenner Police.

Police say the shooting happened on Georgetown Street on April 10 around 11 a.m. Police arrived to find Lawrence Herr suffering from a gunshot wound.

Herr was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A photo of a vehicle of interest was shared by authorities.

Police in Kenner are looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Lawrence Herr, who was allegedly killed while making repairs to a home on Georgetown Street on April 10. (KPD)

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not released any further details at this time.

It is still unclear what prompted the shooting, and the motive remains unknown. The police have not identified any suspects in the case yet.

