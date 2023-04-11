NOPD consent decree meeting stayed to allow federal judge to reconsider attendance order

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday (April 11) imposed a 30-day stay on an NOPD consent decree hearing that a judge had ordered city and police officials to attend against Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s wishes.

A three-judge panel from the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the City of New Orleans’ request for a writ of mandamus that would have compelled US District Judge Susie Morgan to cancel or modify Wednesday’s scheduled hearing.

But the panel also imposed the stay, in an apparent attempt to establish a monthlong cooling-off period between the two sides, and to allow Morgan a chance to reconsider her order that NOPD interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork, City CAO Gilbert Montano and six other city or police-adjacent officials attend the public hearing to face possible questioning.

The scheduled court hearing was not a compliance hearing, which Morgan can order as necessary. Rather, it was intended as an opportunity for the NOPD to inform the court, residents and media about recent successes in a public setting, according to someone familiar with the matter.

But Morgan ordered the appearances in response to a March 28 directive by Cantrell, who said police and city officials no longer would be permitted to speak at NOPD consent decree hearings without her “express permission.” The city then appealed Morgan’s order compelling the officials to appear, seeking the writ to prevent it.

“The petition for writ of mandamus is denied without prejudice,” the appellate panel wrote. “The administrative stay is extended for 30 days, to give the conscientious district judge an opportunity to reconsider her order after adequate opportunity to confer with the parties as recommended.

“We express no hint on what sort of order or public proceeding might be appropriate. Nor do we opine on the underlying legal and factual questions regarding the consent decree.”

