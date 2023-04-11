BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Abigayle McKinney was last seen at her home near the Oak Knoll...
15-year-old Hammond runaway found safe, Tangipahoa sheriff says
A vigil at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. This is where Josh Barrick, one of the...
Church of Louisville mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss
Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian forces in Crimea brace for possible Ukraine assault
In this photo provided by Contamines Montjoie, an avalanche rolling down the Armancette glacier...
Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps