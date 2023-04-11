Two arrested after maintenance man fatally shot while repairing Kenner home, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects accused of fatally shooting a maintenance man who was repairing a house in Kenner were arrested Tuesday (April 11), police said.

Kenner Police detectives identified the suspects as 25-year-old Maurice Holmes and 23-year-old Tahj Matthews. Both Kenner men have been booked with first-degree murder, police said.

Police said the shooting happened Monday around 11 a.m. on Georgetown Street. Police arrived to find 66-year-old Lawrence Herr suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of the house on which he was working.

Herr, of Metairie, was taken to a hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A photo of a vehicle of interest was shared by authorities. Kenner Police said the car was located and searched after detectives obtained a warrant. They said a handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Police in Kenner are looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting death of Lawrence Herr, who was allegedly killed while making repairs to a home on Georgetown Street on April 10. (KPD)

CRIMETRACKER

5 white cops plead not guilty in death of Black motorist Ronald Greene

Video shows La. shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say

Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not released any further details at this time.

It is still unclear what prompted the shooting, and the motive remains unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.