Victim of suspected serial rapist shares terrifying account as police continue search

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - A woman who was sexually assaulted by a possible serial rapist in an Algiers apartment complex shared her harrowing experience as police search for the suspect.

Speaking anonymously to FOX 8, the victim recounted the attack, which occurred around 2 a.m. at the Rue Parc Fontaine apartments when the man approached her asking for a cigarette lighter.

“I was coming back from my car,” the victim said. “I saw a guy. I was walking back to the house and he asked me for a light.”

As she engaged in conversation, she says he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head. Within minutes, he reportedly pushed her back into her apartment and raped her at gunpoint.

“Once I realized what was happening, I kind of pushed him away, but he got more aggressive with the gun,” she recalled. “That’s how he was able to push me inside the house.”

She says she locked herself in the bathroom as the suspect stole some items from her apartment before he took off on foot.

New Orleans Police are searching for a man accused in four sexual assaults in the Rue Parc Fontaine apartment complex over a two-week span. (NOPD)

She is one of four alleged victims, all sexually assaulted by the same man, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

“It shocked me this morning to hear about anybody else at all,” the victim said. “I could just imagine how they feel because I know how I feel.”

Police say the man sexually assaulted the four victims within the same few blocks of the Rue Parc Fontaine apartment complex over the past two weeks.

CRIMETRACKER

Family shot on I-10 in New Orleans East awaits answers from NOPD

Former Chalmette HS counselor pleads guilty to sex crimes against student, won’t serve jail time

Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen

Complex managers expressed concern for the safety of their residents, noting that the security gate outside the complex is broken. Management stated they are working to get it fixed and are hiring at least two security guards. They also expressed interest in installing crime cameras on the property.

Fox 8 Defenders: Parc Fontaine Apartments Pt. 2

“The lighting back here is real bad so you have to be safe. You have to be aware of your surroundings and just don’t talk to strangers,” the victim said. “Don’t talk to people you don’t know. Daytime, nighttime, it doesn’t matter. Just try to be safe.”

Women who live in the Rue Parc Fontaine apartment complex say they are living on edge and want the attacker caught. The NOPD is asking anyone with information to call police immediately.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.