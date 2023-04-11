Video shows BR mall shooting suspect helping smuggle illegal immigrants in Texas, authorities say

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas. (WAFB) - Two suspects from Baton Rouge were arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of illegal immigrants in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Donald Ray Graves, 26, and Najoua Jabarie Harris, 25, both face charges.

Donald Ray Graves (left) and Najoua Jabarie Harris (right) (Texas DPS)

The illegal immigrants were discovered after a Texas DPS trooper tried to stop a Toyota car in Kinney County back on Friday, April 7, for a traffic violation, authorities said. They added that when the driver of the Toyota refused to stop, a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, a suspect tried to drive through a gate, which caused the Toyota to stall. The driver and a passenger tried to take off on foot but were quickly taken into custody by Texas DPS troopers.

A suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting near the Mall of La. is one of two people arrested in Texas on human smuggling charges.

Graves was the driver of the vehicle, while Harris was the arrested passenger, according to authorities.

Authorities said six illegal immigrants were discovered in the Toyota, including two inside the trunk. The immigrants are from Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador. Troopers added that in addition to the illegal immigrants, two handguns were also found in the Toyota.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said Donald Graves also has a warrant for his arrest in connection with a “highly-planned” and “targeted” deadly shooting near the Mall of Louisiana. The shooting happened in February of 2022 and left two teens dead, police said. Authorities do not believe Graves was the shooter in the incident but added, “He was involved in the shooting.”

Texas DPS also confirmed that Graves is a member of a gang in Baton Rouge.

According to the Texas DPS, Graves and Harris have both been turned over to federal custody to be prosecuted in connection with the Texas case. Authorities said they both face federal alien smuggling charges.

