Winds and rain move in as Gulf Low develops

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coastal rainfall picks up throughout the day Tuesday along with gusty winds.

A Gulf Low forming to our south will slowly drift northward throughout the next two days. Heavy rainfall will train along the Gulf Coast through Thursday. Rain totals offshore could reach 10 inches in some areas. A few bands of heavy rain could make their way inland Wednesday and Thursday. The regions along the coast could see over 5 inches of rain in some isolated areas. Widespread 1 to 3 inches are possible, tapering off farther north.

Winds pick up gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour in spots inland through the next two days, especially Thursday morning. Offshore gusts could range from 40 to 60 miles per hour. These high winds will lead to coastal flooding in some areas as the easterly winds push inland. St. Bernard parish and lower Plaquemines parish, as well as the areas bordering the lake, are included in a coastal flood warning and may see tides 2 to 3 feet above normal. Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes are included in a coastal flood advisory and could see 1 to 2 feet above normal tides.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s and low 70s due to the heavy rainfall and cloud cover through Thursday.

This system will move out to our northeast by Thursday afternoon. Friday will be sunny with warmer temperatures in the 80s. Another weather system moves in during the weekend bringing storms and cooler temperatures.

