14-year-old arrested for sending threats to another student at Slidell junior high, deputies say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday (April 11) after authorities say they sent another student at a Slidell area junior high threatening messages.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that the messages were sent via social media on their personal account.

“Once again we want to make it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this very seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them.”

The juvenile was booked for terrorizing and taken into custody at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

