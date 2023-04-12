BBB Accredited Business
Bomb Squad determines mysterious briefcase not explosive; NOPD says investigation ongoing

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a bomb squad determined that a mysterious briefcase left at New Orleans City Hall Tuesday (April 11) evening did not hold an explosive device.

An unknown individual left the briefcase in front of City Hall and walked away before it was taken inside by security, prompting the precautionary evacuation of the building, the NOPD says.

The NOPD says that the area was cleared around 9 p.m. and that the matter is still subject to an ongoing investigation.

