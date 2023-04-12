Bruce: Breezy inland; windy on the coast with rain chances through midday Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Gulf low has formed to our south as it drifts NNW through Thursday midday.

The Gulf low has formed & will bring periods of gusty winds to the coast and breezy to at times windy weather into the metro. Rain chances will continue with spotty late showers through midday Thursday, with heaviest rain on the coast. We finally dry out Thursday pm and Friday. pic.twitter.com/iZvtGfH4tP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 12, 2023

Heavy rainfall stays mainly along the coast with areas of showers and a few downpours through the metro late tonight into to tomorrow morning.. This heavy training rainfall could drop rain totals up to 5 inches offshore but some parts of the coastal parishes could see heavy flooding rain if it stays a bit north. As the rain pushes inland, periods of heavy rain will continue across the South Shore through the evening. The rain will extend northward to southern Mississippi and the North Shore through the evening into Thursday morning.

Winds become gusty from the east and northeast depending on the positioning of this low as it moves inland. Coastal flood advisories and watches are in effect through Thursday morning. Tides could reach one to three feet above normal as winds pick up. A gale warning is also in effect through Thursday morning with winds up to 35 knots gusting to 40 knots.

This system moves out Thursday evening leaving clear skies and much warmer temperatures in the 80s.

Another weather system moves in this weekend bringing a chance for storms and slightly cooler temperatures to start next week.

