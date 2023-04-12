BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London, Thursday, March 30, 2023.(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.

Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said.

The palace confirmation came after weeks of reports noting that Charles’ office has been in touch with Harry about the event. Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by Harry’s decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”

The revelations, including details of private conversations with his father — and his brother, Prince William — fanned tensions between Harry and his family that became public when he and his wife moved to North America in 2020.

The book also included allegations that members of the royal family regularly feed the press unflattering information about other members of the House of Windsor in exchange for positive coverage of themselves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Baseball fans watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and...
Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
U.S. consumer inflation eased but still remained high in March, likely meaning the Federal...
Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’