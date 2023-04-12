By The Numbers: Saints 2023 Draft Edition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft and mock drafts are being mass produced daily at this point. For this exercise, if you saw the 2022 edition last April, I have simulated 40 first rounds and marked down the likeliest candidates to be drafted by your New Orleans Saints with pick 29:

Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan - 23%

Smith was drafted nine times out of the 40 simulations, the highest frequency of any player in this exercise.

The Saints selected a defensive lineman in 73% of the simulations.

Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa - 15%

Van Ness was drafted six times out of the 40 simulations, the second highest total in this exercise.

Will McDonald, DL, Iowa State - 13%

McDonald was drafted five times out of the 40 simulations, the third highest total in this exercise.

Honorable Mentions:

Wide Receiver - 10%

Quarterback - 8%

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson - 8%

BJ Ojulari, DL, LSU - 5%

Nolan Smith, DL, Georgia - 5%

