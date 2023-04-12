BBB Accredited Business
Efforts to redevelop West End show progress, but key issues remain unresolved

west end cleanup underway
west end cleanup underway(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - West End, a neighborhood in New Orleans devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, is showing signs of progress in its redevelopment efforts.

December was a low point for the once-vibrant area. Clean water ran freely from three locations, old pilings were stacked high, and debris was everywhere.

leak persists
leak persists(rob masson)

The leaks have been stopped, debris has been cleared, and a new study is set to begin. However, key issues remain unresolved.

Charles Marsala, a West End resident who would like to see the land converted to park use, said the progress helps to showcase the trees and analyze the situation moving forward.

Jurisdictional issues between the state, Orleans, and Jefferson Parish continue to present challenges.

“We thought the next best step was let’s ask all our lawyers to make sure we know who’s responsible for what,” said Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

The Orleans Municipal Yacht Harbor Board has allocated $100,000 to conduct a new West End feasibility study, following a regional planning commission study done in 2012. The study from 2012 suggested building an amphitheater and condos.

“I don’t think it hurts to have another,” said Van Vrancken.

Residents like Marsala says whatever is done here, oak trees should be protected.

Marsala says available federal infrastructure money could be used to enhance what appears to be a fledgling bird sanctuary where restaurants like the Bounty and Augies once stood.

“There’s so much opportunity here because it’s on Lake Pontchartrain. Why not go after it,” said Marsala.

“There are infrastructure funds that should be able to bring good things to life in the Lake Pontchartrain basin,” said Van Vrancken.

The Pontchartrain Conservancy is interested in obtaining part of nearly $50 million in federal infrastructure money allocated last year for Lake Pontchartrain. However, a spokesman for the conservancy stated that they are waiting for the EPA to lay out guidelines for how those funds can be accessed.

While some progress is evident, Marsala said much more is needed. The seawall on the Jefferson Parish side remains in shambles, and Marsala is hoping that funding can be found to finish the job.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

