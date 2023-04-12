Gulf low moves inland late tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All the talk as of late has been about this Gulf low which is finally set to organize today and move inland later tonight.

Slowly we’re seeing our coastal locations fill with rain and that will be the story for your Wednesday. Rain will move in from the Gulf and push inland as the day goes on. We’ll also have a building breeze out of the east making for higher than normal tides and some wind gusts between 30-40 mph at times. Highs because of the rain and clouds today likely stay in the upper 60s.

This low pressure will make “landfall” overnight tonight in SE LA or South MS but won’t be in a hurry to get out of here. As it sits over the area on Thursday, I’m expecting lots of clouds and lingering rain across the area. There is optimism that the second half of Thursday’s forecast won’t be all that bad which is good news for French Quarter Fest.

If you’re looking forward to the fest this weekend, Friday and Sunday are looking like the winners. Unfortunately, Saturday more storm chances move into the picture as a fronts sweeps through the region. Once we get through this midweek storm, we can focus on the details of the weekend forecast.

