Gulf low pushes northward bringing heavy rain and gusty winds

Coastal flood and gale warnings in effect through tomorrow
Rain totals
Rain totals(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Gulf low forming to our south drifts northward Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall stays mainly along the coast until the afternoon. This heavy training rainfall could drop rain totals up to 5 inches offshore but some parts of the coastal parishes could see heavy flooding rain if it stays a bit north. As the rain pushes inland, periods of heavy rain will continue across the South Shore through the evening. The rain will extend northward to southern Mississippi and the North Shore through the evening into Thursday morning.

Winds become gusty from the east and northeast depending on the positioning of this low as it moves inland. Coastal flood advisories and watches are in effect through Thursday morning. Tides could reach one to three feet above normal as winds pick up. A gale warning is also in effect through Thursday morning with winds up to 35 knots gusting to 40 knots.

This system moves out Thursday evening leaving clear skies and much warmer temperatures in the 80s.

Another weather system moves in this weekend bringing a chance for storms and slightly cooler temperatures to start next week.

