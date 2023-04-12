Heart of Louisiana: Valentine Lake

GARDNER, La. (WVUE) - Valentine Lake is a hidden gem in Central Louisiana.

The recreation area and campground is located about 20 miles west of Alexandria, tucked away in the piney woods of the Kitsatchie National Forest. It’s one of the older public campgrounds in the state.

Dave McNamara takes us to the lake in the Heart of Louisiana. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

