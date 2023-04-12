Larry Nance Jr. slams Undisputed host Skip Bayless for suggesting rift between Zion and Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hours before Wednesday’s (April 12) tip-off between the Pelicans and visiting Thunder in the SKC, Undisputed host Skip Bayless went on air to suggest that there is a growing rift between Zion Williamson and the Pelicans organization.

Zion’s teammate Larry Nance Jr. wasn’t having it.

Taking to Twitter, Nance said that the Pelicans locker room was not the dysfunctional scene painted by Bayless and that he and the rest of the team fully support Zion as he continues to rehab an injured hamstring.

“No one in our locker room is looking at Z in any type of way,” Nance said in response to Bayless. “We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally!”

No one in our locker room is looking at Z any type of way. We’re with him every step of his rehab, and support his process, physically AND mentally!



Don’t listen to people saying things just to get views‼️ https://t.co/wJGjJvyzPR — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) April 12, 2023

Zion’s absence on the floor has been ongoing since he last played on Jan. 2 and the situation has led to more questions than clear-cut answers for those outside of the locker room. The Pelicans have been plagued with injuries all season long with Brandon Ingram missing significant time early in the season.

Nance himself is playing injured and so is C.J. McCollum, who has a hand injury.

Jose Alvarado just returned to on-court activity but is not in game shape yet. There is no timetable for his return but he might be able to get himself ready for the playoffs if the Pelicans can get past the Play-In Wednesday and game two on Friday.

