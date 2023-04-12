LSU continues to be the betting favorite to win the College World Series

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers are No. 1 in every college baseball poll, and they continue to be the betting favorite to win the College World Series.

Right now, Caesars Sportsbook has LSU at +350 to raise the trophy in Omaha. The Tigers opened the 2023 campaign at +500 to win it all.

Wake Forest (+750), Florida (+900), Arkansas (+900), and Tennessee (+1000) follow behind the Tigers.

LSU took the regular season series over Tennessee (2-1) and Arkansas (2-1).

LSU is 27-5 overall, 7-4 in the SEC, and undefeated in mid-week contest.

For more sports betting talk, checkout the Final Bet at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday night on FOX 8.

