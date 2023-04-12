No. 6 LSU makes final preps for national semifinal

FORT WORTH, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team is making its final preparations before the semifinals of the NCAA Championships are held on Thursday, April 13.

Injuries have been the main problem this year but another form of adversity hit the Tigers on Tuesday. As they were departing for Fort Worth, their plane went off the runway and got stuck in the grass. They had to wait for a few more hours for another plane to fly them out.

They made it to Texas safe and sound but too late to attend Tuesday night’s banquet. But nonetheless, the team is ready to compete for a national championship and continue its storybook run.

“I told our team earlier this week that I was gonna do my best to do what I tell them to do and worry about the things you can control, so yesterday was kind of parcel to everything else that has gone on this year,” said head coach Jay Clark. “You just throw your hands up, you roll with it, you don’t let it stress you out.”

A good bit of key contributors will be making their first nationals appearance. The team as a whole goes in as the underdog, a role that the Tigers have relished all season.

“It’s kind of like a relief of pressure just knowing that you are the underdogs,” said Elena Arenas. “No expectations. People have doubted us this year, considering what we have been through. Something that we say is, ‘with each other, for each other,’ and that’s just kind of been what the whole year has been about. Just stepping up for those who couldn’t because of their injuries.”

“They are leaving their mark on this program, regardless of any outcome, because of the fight and tenacity. They have restored a culture of fight and togetherness and that’s going to pay dividends. Whether we win a championship this weekend, we are going to win one, but if we win it this weekend or next year, or the following year, it will be in part to the way this team set the culture,” explained Clark.

After missing a month of action due to a broken foot, KJ Johnson returned to the lineup in the Denver Regional, but she only competed in the vault. Johnson did get some work on the floor on Wednesday but Clark said she will only be used in a dire situation. He does not want to risk losing her altogether.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.