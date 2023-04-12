BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NTSB releases preliminary report on BRPD chopper crash

BRPD map
BRPD map(NTSB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a preliminary report on Wednesday, April 12, on its investigation into the March 26 crash of a Baton Rouge Police helicopter.

The crash killed both Baton Rouge police pilots onboard.

RELATED: Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The NTSB says the pilots terminated a police pursuit at 2:35 a.m. and, it appears, the crash happened about three minutes later.

BRPD chopper crash
BRPD chopper crash(wafb)

The preliminary report does not provide a definitive cause of the crash. But it details wreckage scattered across a wide area in the field where the chopper went down near Port Allen.

The NTSB says the chopper had a series of “turns and altitude changes” immediately preceding the crash.

“The main rotor transmission, mast, and main rotor blades came to rest in a wooded area about 250 feet east of the main wreckage,” the preliminary report said. “Fragmented windshield Plexiglass, forward and upper cockpit structure, instrument console components, and observer station (left seat) equipment were scattered between the main rotor assembly and main wreckage,” the report added.

BRPD map
BRPD map(NTSB)

The investigators said the aircraft was equipped with a tracking device but that equipment was separated from the other wreckage and its antenna was severed.

RELATED: FAA releases preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash

Here is a link to the full report: CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Wayne Sims
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away
New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab...
VIDEO: Woman steals $100 in wigs, accused of threatening employee with comb
File Graphic
14-year-old arrested for sending threats to another student at Slidell junior high, deputies say
VIDEO: Woman accused of stealing $100 in wigs from New Orleans business
VIDEO: Woman accused of stealing $100 in wigs from New Orleans business
Woman accused of stealing wigs, threatening to stab employee in New Orleans
Woman accused of stealing wigs, threatening to stab employee in New Orleans