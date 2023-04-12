BBB Accredited Business
Shaq calls Angel Reese ‘greatest all-time’ LSU athlete, male or female

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest to ever come out of LSU athletics...but he doesn’t think he’s the greatest.

On his podcast, The Big Bod, Tuesday (April 11), Shaq said that he believes current LSU women’s hoops star Angel Reese is the greatest to ever wear the purple and gold.

“She delivered. She delivered that package,” O’Neal said. “See, a lot of us have got the package and we still got the package in our truck.

Reese was the central figure on a Lady Tigers team that brought home the first national title for women’s hoops in program history this year. Reese averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds this season, an NCAA Div. I all-time high record for a single season. She scored 15 points and grabbed 10 boards in the title win over Iowa.

“So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around, men and women, but she’s probably the greatest athlete.”

As one of the greatest, Shaq has a point and Reese did have a historic single season. It’s high praise at a school with a ton of athletic success with multiple national titles in football, baseball, track, and other sports. Many athletes from LSU have left profound impacts on all of the major professional sports leagues.

As a current sophomore, Reese has an opportunity to add to her resume and cement herself with hallowed company.

