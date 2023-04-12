Shaq calls Angel Reese ‘greatest all-time’ LSU athlete, male or female

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest to ever come out of LSU athletics...but he doesn’t think he’s the greatest.

On his podcast, The Big Bod, Tuesday (April 11), Shaq said that he believes current LSU women’s hoops star Angel Reese is the greatest to ever wear the purple and gold.

Shaq with some high praise for a fellow LSU athlete 👀



(via The Big Pod) pic.twitter.com/oR5AmC19rR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

“She delivered. She delivered that package,” O’Neal said. “See, a lot of us have got the package and we still got the package in our truck.

Reese was the central figure on a Lady Tigers team that brought home the first national title for women’s hoops in program history this year. Reese averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds this season, an NCAA Div. I all-time high record for a single season. She scored 15 points and grabbed 10 boards in the title win over Iowa.

“So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around, men and women, but she’s probably the greatest athlete.”

RELATED COVERAGE

LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details

LSU Lady Tiger guard Alexis Morris declares for WNBA Draft

First Lady Jill Biden’s office backs off idea of inviting Iowa to White House alongside LSU

Hometown hero: Tickfaw girls basketball team uses Mulkey’s story as motivation

As one of the greatest, Shaq has a point and Reese did have a historic single season. It’s high praise at a school with a ton of athletic success with multiple national titles in football, baseball, track, and other sports. Many athletes from LSU have left profound impacts on all of the major professional sports leagues.

As a current sophomore, Reese has an opportunity to add to her resume and cement herself with hallowed company.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.