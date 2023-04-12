BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

U.S.A. Soccer focusing on Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun was born in the United States, but grew up in England. His parents are from...
Folarin Balogun was born in the United States, but grew up in England. His parents are from Nigeria. Balogun can play for England, Nigeria, or USMNT in future soccer competitions.(U.S. Soccer)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Men’s National Team can select players that were born in the country, make their residence in the U.S.A., or have relatives that hail from here.

One such player that would fill those guidelines is Folarin Balogun. The 21-year old striker was born in New York.

But after birth, his Nigerian parents moved the soccer prodigy to England. So Balogun is also eligible to play for Nigeria or the England national team at the senior level.

I use the word senior, which is the squad that fights for FIFA World Cup titles, because Balogun has played for England and U.S. on the junior level.

He grabbed England caps across four age groups from the under-17s to under-21s and also four for USMNT under-18s. In the grand scheme of things that doesn’t matter, he hasn’t played a senior match in a competition for either.

So why is there such a big hullabaloo over Balogun. Well, he’s a scoring machine for Ligue 1, Reims. He’s scored 18 goals for the French side this season. That’s only one behind soccer superstar, Kylian Mbappe, and his 19 goals for PSG.

Also, the USMNT is hungry for goal-scorers. Balogun, as you can read, can do that with regularity.

England possesses a ton of options up front that include Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka. U.S. doesn’t have that star power at that position.

It appears everything would point to USMNT with Balogun. But, England is still England, they’re a soccer superpower. Plus, Balogun’s club is Arsenal in England. He’s on loan with Reims for the season.

When will a decision come, who knows, but it’s no doubt something to keep a very close eye on in the coming months. Especially with the U.S. hungry for World Cup glory come 2026.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Wayne Sims
Former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims passes away
On his podcast, The Big Bod, Tuesday (April 11), Shaq said that he believes current LSU women’s...
Shaq calls Angel Reese ‘greatest all-time’ LSU athlete, male or female
The Pels were 39-42-1 against the spread in the 2022-23 season. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites over the Thunder
Pelicans in the Play-In
Pelicans in the Play-In