VIDEO: Woman steals $100 in wigs, accused of threatening employee with comb

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a woman accused of stealing wigs and threatening to stab an employee.

The incident happened at the Beauty Master Beauty Supply store in the 400 block of Behrman Place just before 10 a.m. on Tues., April 11.

Surveillance video provided by the store’s manager shows an unknown female stuffing two wigs into her pants. The store manager says the wigs were worth about $100 in total.

Police say when the suspect was confronted, she threatened to stab an employee with a comb and fled.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact police.

