Bruce: A picture perfect Friday for the Festivals; Saturday rain then sunny Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy with cool temps in the 50s both north and south. Friday will be fantastic festival weather or the Strawberry festival and French Quarter festival. Highs in the mid 70s with less humidity. We do have a bump in the road Saturday.

Bruce: A fantastic Friday coming up the strawberry and french Quarter fest. Highs in the upper 70s with less humidity. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/w9iF5aBE3s — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 13, 2023

A warm front pushes in from the south and briefly warms us up to the mid to upper 70s. It’ll fire off a few showers and storms. Strong storms aren’t out of the question. Keep the umbrella handy for Saturday into Saturday night as a cold front moves in overnight and brings another round of storms.

A few storms could linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday will end up being pretty quiet after the storms move out as the clouds will decrease and highs will return to the low to mid 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.