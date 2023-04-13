BBB Accredited Business
Dash Rip Rock to headline first annual ‘Everybody Solo! 420 Fest’ April 20

‘Cowpunk’, their latest album, was released in February
Fresh off of supporting Cowpunk, a new album released back in February, high-octane New Orleans...
Fresh off of supporting Cowpunk, a new album released back in February, high-octane New Orleans original rock-&-roll band Dash Rip Rock is set to headline the first-annual Everybody Solo! 420 Fest at NOLA Brewing.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off of supporting Cowpunk, a new album released back in February, high-octane New Orleans original rock-&-roll band Dash Rip Rock is set to headline the first-annual Everybody Solo! 420 Fest.

The festival will be held at NOLA Brewing on Tchoupitoulas Street, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The band says that the Louisiana Cannabis Coalition and the 50420 Festival will co-partner with them for the festival’s production.

In addition to Dash Rip Rock, the entertainment lineup also includes Aden Paul, High, and Incubators.

The Louisiana Bill Davis-fronted band has held a strong presence in America’s punk and underground music scene for nearly 40 years. In the 1990s, their song “Let’s Go Smoke Some Pot”, a parody song of “At the Hop” charted nationally, giving the band their one and only nationally recognized radio hit.

