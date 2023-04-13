BBB Accredited Business
Former Tulane RB Tyjae Spears talks NFL Draft and growing up as a Saints fan on NFL Network

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyjae Spears’ draft stock has skyrocketed since he rushed over 200 yards in Tulane’s come-from-behind 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over USC.

He’s also impressed at numerous pre-draft workouts in front of NFL scouts and he also turned heads at this year’s Senior Bowl.

READ MORE Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day

Most draft experts project Spears being taken in the third or fourth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Fox 8′s Sean Fazende has the New Orleans Saints taking the Green Wave running back in the third round with the 71st overall pick in his mock draft.

READ MORE After Further Review: Fazende mock Saints draft 1.0

If the Saints were to draft Spears, who grew up 45 minutes north of New Orleans in Ponchatoula, he’d be going to the team he’s been a lifelong fan of. Spears talked about his love of the Saints on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show on Wednesday (April 12).

“My dude was Reggie Bush, and also I would say Drew Brees,” Spears said, noting who he idolized as a kid. “I remember I was at Don’s Seafood with my mom...and we were just talking...and I think I was about to go off to college. And then I saw him throw his single-season touchdown record.”

Spears has said it would be a “dream come true” to stay home and play for New Orleans. Even after signing Jamal Williams in free agency, the Saints are likely looking to land another impactful running back to the depth chart, particularly with uncertainty about Alvin Kamara’s availability related to his current legal status.

