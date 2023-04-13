Funeral services set for officer killed in French Quarter ambush shooting

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Loved ones are preparing to say their final goodbyes to New Orleans Police Officer Trevor Abney.

Abney, a seven-year veteran of the NOPD and Slidell native, was patrolling the French Quarter when police say he was shot by a man riding in the back of a pedicab in 2020.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office concluded that Abney died from complications from the injuries he received in the shooting. Dr. Charles Preston, who performed the autopsy of the St. Tammany Parish resident, classified Abney’s death as a homicide.

Abney will be laid to rest Tues., April 18.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. at the Northshore Harbor Center (100 Harbor Center Boulevard).

A procession will then take Abney to the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetary (34888 Grantham College Drive).

Abney was shot in his cheek on the Friday before Halloween 2020 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Royal and St. Philip streets. The bullet became lodged inside his skull.

Shattered glass from the window of the unit he was in also injured his partner, Officer Brook Duncan IV.

Donnell Hassell allegedly opened fire on the officers from the back of a pedicab and was arrested near the scene of the shooting.

Donnell Hassell, 44, is accused of attempted murder on two police officers. (NOPD)

Court records show Hassell, 47, still is awaiting trial on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Hassell has entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. The defendant initially was deemed incompetent to stand trial. But after months of state mental health treatment, Hassell was deemed competent to stand trial in September 2022 by Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman.

