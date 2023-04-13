BBB Accredited Business
Grammy award-winning musician Jon Batiste to speak at Loyola’s commencement ceremony

Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American...
Jon Batiste, winner of the awards for best American roots performance for "Cry," best American roots song for "Cry," best music video for "Freedom," best score soundtrack for visual media for "Soul," and album of the year for "We Are," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | John Locher/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Loyola University will welcome Grammy Award-winning musician and New Orleans native Jon Batiste as the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m.

Batiste has won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for his latest studio album, We Are. He shares an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award and Critic’s Choice Award for his work on the Disney/Pixar movie Soul.

Batiste also served as the musical director and bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015-2022 and has appeared at the White House, Kennedy Center Honors, US Open, and the NBA All-Star Game.

RELATED STORY: Jon Batiste takes ‘Album of the Year’ at the 2022 Grammys, wins on 5 of his 11 nominations

Batiste came from a family of prominent musicians and attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Juilliard.

In 2020, he gave Loyola’s graduating class an extraordinary musical gift, performing his original composition “Loyola Class of 2020 Shake.”

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Barbier, J.D. ‘70, will deliver the keynote address at the College of Law commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m.

Both commencement events will be live-streamed on the university’s website via the YouTube Channel.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

