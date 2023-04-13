BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 6 LSU gymnastics advances to NCAA Championship

LSU gymnastics at the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.
LSU gymnastics at the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics started slowly in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship, but they quickly gained momentum.

The Tigers scored 197.475 to place first in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship.

Haleigh Bryant scored 39.6875 in the all-around to win the all-around.

Bryant closed out the floor routine with a score of 9.950 to put the Tigers in second place. Bryant followed Aleah Finnegan who scored a 9.9625.

After the first two events, the Tigers sat in second place with a score of 98.7500 trailing Cal by .037.

In the Tigers’ third rotation, on vault, they scored 49.262 to keep them in second place with an overall score of 148.000 trailing Florida by .100.

Bryant scored a 9.9375 to put the Tigers on top with a score of 197.475.

LSU will advance to the NCAA Championships on Saturday, April 15 with the meet scheduled for 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
The victims of Friday's (Apil 7) interstate shooting say Councilman Oliver Thomas got the story...
Interstate shooting victims say they were innocent bystanders caught in crossfire

Latest News

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Former Tulane RB Tyjae Spears talks NFL Draft and growing up as a Saints fan on NFL Network
LSU Baseball
No. 1 LSU gets ready to host No. 12 Kentucky for 3-game SEC series
LSU Gymnastics
No. 6 LSU makes final preps for national semifinal
LSU is +350 to win the CWS according to Caesars Sportsbook.
LSU continues to be the betting favorite to win the College World Series