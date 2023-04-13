Post Malone unveils one-of-a-kind Raising Cane’s location in Utah

(WVUE) - Post Malone, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified artist, has partnered with Raising Cane’s to open a restaurant in Midvale, Utah.

As a long-time fan of Raising Cane’s, Post personally requested that a Cane’s location be opened near his Utah home, and he designed every element of the new restaurant, from the exterior to the interior decor.

The restaurant will be a visual treat for Post’s fans, with pink flooring and walls, window wraps, and brushed stainless-steel furniture.

Post Malone, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified artist, has partnered with Raising Cane's. (Champion Management)

The store’s grand opening is Thurs., April 13.

Sean Means, a culture/lifestyle reporter for the Salt Lake Tribune, captured Post greeting fans who waited in the snow to see him open the doors.

Post Malone (⁦@PostMalone⁩) met fans in Midvale, at the opening of a Raising Cane’s chicken place that he designed. Several hundred people waited in the snow to see him. Some were rewarded with high-fives, handshakes, selfies and autographs. ⁦@raisingcanes⁩ pic.twitter.com/GI0eL1Y225 — Sean P. Means (@SeanPMeans) April 13, 2023

Customers will have the chance to order the “Posty Way” meal, which includes four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, two Cane’s sauces, two Texas toasts, and half unsweet tea/half lemonade in a collector’s cup.

Post’s personal items, including guitars and outfits, will also be displayed in the restaurant. Additionally, customers can purchase Post Malone-themed merchandise from the vending machine in the restaurant.

The Posty Way combo meal and the unique merchandise will be exclusive to the Midvale location.

