Quiet weather to end the week ahead of weekend storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Gulf low which has dominated the headlines the past few days is moving inland into Mississippi this morning and taking all the weather with it.

A few sprinkles will be possible as the upper level energy associated with this low pushes through the region today. Expect that shower chance to mainly be in the morning before we break out into sun the second half of the day. Highs due to the increase in sunshine will return to 70.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend, the weather will be wonderful two of the three days from Friday through Sunday. It’ll be warm on Friday as we jump back to 80 under plenty of sun but unfortunately, the forecast quickly turns for the weekend. Storms are likely on Saturday with a 70% rain chance. As we get closer to that Saturday forecast, we’ll be able to time things out a bit so I don’t want to call it a washout just yet. Sunday may start stormy in the pre-dawn hours before we turn cooler and less humid behind the front.

Early next week is looking picture perfect for April weather. Highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

