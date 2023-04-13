BBB Accredited Business
The sun will make an appearance before weekend storm chances

Look for afternoon sun today with a dry forecast continuing for Friday
Storms move in for Saturday
Storms move in for Saturday(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Decreasing clouds this afternoon will help to warm us up to around 70. Winds will stay much lighter out of the west so if you’re headed to the French Quarter Fest, you shouldn’t have any worries with the weather.

However, things change as we get into Saturday. A warm front pushes in from the south and briefly warms us up to the mid to upper 70s. It’ll fire off a few storms. Strong storms aren’t out of the question. Keep the umbrella handy for Saturday into Saturday night as a cold front moves in overnight and brings another round of storms.

A few storms could linger into Sunday morning, but Sunday will end up being pretty quiet after the storms move out as the clouds will decrease and highs will return to the low to mid 70s.

