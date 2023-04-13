Victim of Chalmette HS counselor says justice was not served

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The woman who was sexually assaulted by a Chalmette High School counselor is speaking out against the justice system following his sentencing.

Tommie Powell III was sentenced on Monday (April 10) to two consecutive six-month terms after pleading guilty to two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery as part of a plea agreement that both spared him jail time and won’t require him to register as a sex offender.

Powell, who was accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old female student in 2018, faced a felony count of indecent behavior with a juvenile after being indicted by a St. Bernard Parish grand jury in July 2019.

District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office announced Monday that Powell accepted a plea agreement in which he avoided a felony conviction. Powell pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor counts, was stripped of his counselor’s license, and “cannot work in a school system ever again.”

Former Chalmette High School counselor Tommie Powell III must serve two six-month sentences consecutively but avoided a felony conviction for sex crimes against a juvenile student. (St. Bernard Parish District Attorney's office)

The victim says she’s dissatisfied with the outcome.

She says the assault occurred when the victim sought guidance from Powell on how to deal with classmates who wanted to fight.

“It didn’t start with him being physical,” she recalled. “It was more like him being inappropriate; comments, telling me I was jail bait, and stuff like that.”

She says Powell inappropriately touched her and made inappropriate comments.

“He touched me under my clothes, on top of my clothes,” she said. “He kissed me a few times.”

The victim went to the sheriff’s office to press charges the next day, but the case languished for nearly five years.

“I don’t think I was taken seriously,” she said. “I think the DA was trying to help me, but they were also just trying to get it over with.”

Powell was suspended with pay and collected nearly $300,000 in salary despite not being able to set foot on a school campus, until this week. The St. Bernard Parish School System defended its continued payments to Powell, stating that its internal investigation found no evidence to support the claim of misconduct.

Powell’s sentence was suspended, meaning he will serve no jail time. The misdemeanor charges mean he will not have to register as a sex offender, either.

“It was kind of heartbreaking. They told me he was going to get jail time,” she said.

The victim says she does not believe the sentence was fair because of “what he did and how he transformed my life.”

Some St. Bernard residents are angry that Powell was not placed on leave without pay when the charges were first filed.

The victim has undergone four years of therapy and is trying to move on with her life. However, she says she has been taunted on social media since coming forward and has lost friends as a result.

The victim says she wishes him misfortune and that she will have to live with the incident for the rest of her life.

