Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While alligators are pretty common here in Southwest Louisiana, it’s not every day you see one crossing the road in Lake Charles.

Nycholas Kennerson caught a video of the huge gator crossing the road near the Golden Nugget early in the morning on April 8. While it doesn’t look so large from the road, you can see just how big it is once it reaches land.

It doesn’t seem like anyone asked why the gator crossed the road. But hopefully, it wasn’t to be ‘bayou.’

