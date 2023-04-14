BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say

Latest News

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire
Jack Montoucet
La. wildlife and fisheries head resigns as feds probe agency
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
WATCH: Frenship student gets surprise homecoming from brother in Army
WATCH: Soldier surprises little sister at school after returning home from deployment