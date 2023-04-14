Bruce: Storms move in Saturday morning through late afternoon; then more into Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful Friday, storms move in on Saturday. the timing is late morning through late afternoon. then another line overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We look nice and dry Sunday after 9am.

Bruce; A stormy snapshot late Saturday morning through late afternoon. heavy rain few downpours with a flash flood watch in effect. Then another line of storms with the front midnight through 6am. Sunday we dry out turn less humid, a bit cooler with some sun returning. pic.twitter.com/XLNrwgAKah — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 14, 2023

So here we go, Saturday, we’ll introduce more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be severe through the day. Highs return to the low to mid 70s. A secondary round of storms will move through Saturday night as a cold front arrives. Those storms also have the potential to be strong overnight into early Sunday morning.

We’ll clear out Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs returning to the low to mid 70s but with a drier feel. The first part of next week should be cool, quiet and sunny. The 80s are back by Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.