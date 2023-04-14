BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Storms move in Saturday morning through late afternoon; then more into Sunday morning

By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a beautiful Friday, storms move in on Saturday. the timing is late morning through late afternoon. then another line overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We look nice and dry Sunday after 9am.

So here we go, Saturday, we’ll introduce more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be severe through the day. Highs return to the low to mid 70s. A secondary round of storms will move through Saturday night as a cold front arrives. Those storms also have the potential to be strong overnight into early Sunday morning.

We’ll clear out Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and highs returning to the low to mid 70s but with a drier feel. The first part of next week should be cool, quiet and sunny. The 80s are back by Wednesday.

