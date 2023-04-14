BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least a dozen horses were killed in a barn fire in Lexington, Kentucky Friday morning.

Authorities said two people were inside the barn at the time of the fire but were able to get out.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was reportedly barefoot when she escaped the fire, causing minor burns on her feet.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Fire officials said at least 12 horses died in the fire, but the owners are still working to determine exactly how many were lost. The barn was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lori and Rod Slack are stranded in New Orleans with no way to pull their camper trailer home...
Canadian couple stranded in New Orleans after truck parked across from police station is stolen
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
ESPN: LSU forward Angel Reese says she’s going to White House with team
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lawrence Herr, 66, of Metairie, was gunned down in broad daylight by a pair of 20-somethings...
‘They just wanted to kill somebody:’ Suspects had no ties to handyman slain in Kenner, police say

Latest News

San Francisco police made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Suspect in Cash App founder killing makes court appearance
This image provided by the European Space Agency depicts the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice,...
European spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter and its icy moons
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
El Chapo sons among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by US
According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can...
Wildlife officials warn about drunk birds
carjacking in Algiers
12-year-old boy, infant sister held at gun point in Algiers carjacking; 3 juveniles arrested